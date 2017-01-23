Autopsy report for 2 slain nuns still unfinished

The Mississippi medical examiner is still working on an autopsy report for two nuns who were killed in their home five months ago.

State Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain tells The Associated Press the report could be finished in two or three weeks.

District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver says she is waiting for the information before presenting the case to a grand jury.

The bodies of Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill, both 68, were found Aug. 25 in Durant after they failed to show up at the health clinic where they were nurse practitioners in one of the poorest counties in the nation.

Rodney Earl Sanders of Kosciusko was charged with capital murder Aug. 26 and remains jailed.

Merrill was buried in Kentucky and Held in Wisconsin. (AP)