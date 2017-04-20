Congratulations to Kosciusko Whippet players named Autumn Ridge Dental Players of the Game for the 2017 baseball season.

Their effort helped lead the Whippet baseball team to the Region 4-4A Championship and a number one seed in the 4A MHSAA playoffs.

The Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game is named at the conclusion of each Kosciusko Whippet baseball broadcast from Boswell Media Sports.

Each member is recgonzied for an outstanding performance during the game.

Each player was awarded a Player-of-the-Game t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

Pictured (L to R): Jerod Meggs, Walker Yuille, Clark Dean, Micah Parker, Logan Fancher, Chase Morgan, Jeremy Deason, Jatavious Herron.