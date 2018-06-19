Ballard graduates Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Toni J. Ballard graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Ballard is the daughter of Josey Rickman of Salem, Va., and Tony L. Ballard of Ethel, Miss., and former ward of Retha Busby of Starkville, Miss.

She is a 2005 graduate of Starkville Academy, Starkville, MS. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2012 from Mississippi State University.