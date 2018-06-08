Bapist-Attala names new CEO, reception set for June 19

Baptist Memorial Health Care has appointed Rob Coleman as new CEO and administrator of Baptist Medical Center Attala in Kosciusko.

Coleman has been at Baptist since 2010 and has been involved in several key projects including Emergency Department group transition.

He graduated from Mississippi University for Women with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and earned his Masters of Healthcare Administration from Belhaven University.

A reception for Coleman to be introduced to the community has been set for Tuesday, June 19.

The event will be held in the lobby of Baptist Medical Center Attala from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Baptist Attala is a 25-bed community hospital serving the Attala County community and surrounding areas. It offers inpatient and outpatient services, as well as a 24-hour emergency department. The hospital became affiliated with Baptist Memorial Health Care in May 2017 when Mississippi Baptist Health Systems and Baptist Memorial Health Care signed a shared mission agreement. That partnership made Baptist Memorial Health Care Mississippi’s largest health care organization.

