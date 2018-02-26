Battle of the Bulldogs

The Holmes Bulldogs go into tournament action against the Gulf Coast Bulldogs. The first five minutes of the game was a defensive slug fest for both teams with the score being (9-6). The Holmes Bulldogs then took over the half by going on a ten to zero run making the score (20-8). The Gulf Coast Bulldogs were gifted many fouls later in the first half that lessen the score to (23-16). The Holmes Bulldogs ended the half with a well needed three ending the half with the score being (37-25). The Holmes Bulldogs hit two three pointers in the beginning of the second half making the score (43-25). The Gulf Coast Bulldogs cut the lead to ten in the middle of the half with score being (45-35). Holmes would then go on a ten to two run making the score (62-49). Holmes would then take over the rest of the game blowing the Gulf coast out ending the game with the score being (85-57). Holmes move forward to the next round of the tournament which will be broadcast on Wednesday.