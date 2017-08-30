Bernard McLellan 40 Years of Service

The Kosciusko Exchange honored Bernard McLellan for his 40 years of service. He joined the club in August of 1977 while working at LuVel Dairy. He has served the club in all aspects; club President, President-Elect, Secretary and Treasurer. During his time as President, Mr. McLellan was recognized by the State of MS as one of the most successful presidents. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Oxford Center for Parents and Children that is supported by the National Exchange Club. Mr. Bernard says that to have a successful club you have to have enough members that are ready to serve. The Exchange Club is thankful for Mr. Bernard McLellan’s continued commitment to the club and community.