The Kosciusko Big Red Band will be selling crawfish at Roos Pool and Spa Friday, April 14.

The sale will begin at 3:45 pm and last until everything is sold.

Brent and Kristen Chisolm of Triple C Crawfish from Lexington will be providing the crawfish.

Crawfish plates include 1lb. of crawfish, 1 ear of corn, 1 potato and 2 pieces for $7 per plate or 1lb crawfish, 1 corn and 1 potato for $6 per plate, or 1lb of crawfish for $5.