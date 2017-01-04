Bill would let school boards fill superintendent vacancies

Mississippi lawmakers are considering a measure that would let school boards appoint replacements for elected school superintendents who resign in the next three years.

In 2016, the Legislature enacted a law making all 55 elected superintendents, included the Attala County School District’s, appointed beginning in 2020.

Webster County Superintendent Jack Treloar, who was elected, resigned Dec. 31. House Education Committee Chairman John Moore, a Brandon Republican, says it would cost the county $60,000 to elect a school chief to serve only part of a term.

House Bill 32 would allow school boards to appoint superintendents to fill any vacancy in the state.

Moore says lawmakers must move quickly on the bill to beat a deadline requiring Webster County to set an election within 10 days, explaining his committee’s unusual action on the session’s first day. (AP)