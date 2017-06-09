Billy Ellzey named Kosciusko superintendent

The Kosciusko School Board has named Billy Ellzey to serve as the district’s next superintendent.

Ellzey comes to Kosciusko from Forrest County AHS where he has served as superintendent since 2015.

During that time, he lead the district to an “A” rating and increased the graduation rated by 10%.

Ellzey began his education career in 1997 as a teacher in the Perry County School District. He has served as a middle school and high school principal at South Jones and Purvis High School.

Ellzey first official day with the Kosciusko School District will be July 1.