Black ice reported on several roads in Attala County

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend tells Breezy News that black ice has set in on several roads throughout central Mississippi.

Black ice is a thin coating of ice on a surface that is visually transparent, allowing the often black road below to be seen through it.

The condition can cause very dangerous driving conditions as many drivers won’t notice it until it’s too late.

Emergency crews have already worked several accidents this afternoon due to ice and unsafe road conditions.

Townsend wants to remind drivers to only be on the roads in case of emergency.