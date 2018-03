The Attala County Library will be hosting a blood drive for Journey Cummins on Tuesday, March 20.

The blood drive will be held from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Donations for Journey can also be made at any Mississippi Blood Service drive location.

Anyone wishing to donate for Journey can use the sponsor code DQ42.

For more information, contact the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.