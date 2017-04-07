Blue Mondays-Child Abuse Prevention

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Exchange club observes “Blue Mondays” to raise awareness against Child Abuse. Child Abuse Prevention was adopted as the National Exchange Club’s national project in 1979. Exchange is a service organization with clubs throughout the US and Puerto Rico. Exchange Cubs strive to make a difference in the lives of children, families, and communities through the prevention of child abuse and services dedicated to youth, communities, and country.

Child abuse and neglect hurts more than our children and families; it hurts our entire community. A greater problem develops as the cycle of violence impacts the community. Childhood abuse is a significant predictor for juvenile delinquency, early pregnancy, substance abuse, mental health issues, and adult criminal activity.

The National Exchange Club provides a community answer in the network of Exchange Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Centers. The centers are established by Exchange Clubs working to prevent child abuse in their communities. Most centers have a variety of programming that provides support to children and families. The Exchange Parent Aide Program provides support and education to parents. There are three CAP centers in Mississippi; Oxford, Vicksburg, and McComb. The staff meets with families in their home and is a source of information, referrals, encouragement, and concern during stressful and challenging times.

The Kosciusko Exchange Club is in the district with the Family Center in Oxford. Each week members of the club donates quarters, “Quarters for Kids” and sends donations to the center. If you are interested in learning more about the National Exchange Club, click here. If you would like more information on how you can get involved with the Exchange Club, contact club President, Lora Beckham at 662-289-1050, or visit Wednesday at noon at Rib Alley Restaurant.