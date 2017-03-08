Board of supervisors approves county work program

The Attala County Board of Supervisors has approved a work program similar to the one used by the city of Kosciusko.

The work program allows those that cannot pay off fines to work off those fees until they are paid for.

Anyone sentenced to pay a county fine would have the option of paying the fine or participating in the work program.

Board President Kary Ellington said judges in the area are on board with the program.

The board first brought up the topic in the Feb. 20 meeting, but waited until Monday’s meeting for input from attorney Scott Pickle.

Additional business during Monday’s meeting: