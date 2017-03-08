The Attala County Board of Supervisors has approved a work program similar to the one used by the city of Kosciusko.
The work program allows those that cannot pay off fines to work off those fees until they are paid for.
Anyone sentenced to pay a county fine would have the option of paying the fine or participating in the work program.
Board President Kary Ellington said judges in the area are on board with the program.
The board first brought up the topic in the Feb. 20 meeting, but waited until Monday’s meeting for input from attorney Scott Pickle.
Additional business during Monday’s meeting:
- The board accepted bids on used propane tanks
- The board discussed raising the rent for use of the Attala County Coliseum
- Emergency Management director Danny Townsend spoke to the board about the Sheriff’s Office switch to digital radios
One thought on “Board of supervisors approves county work program”
Bulldog Fan says:
Good! Now maybe they will have someone to pick up the disgusting looking trash along our highways !
That’s what prisoners used to do ….. now I guess they just lay up watching tv and eat three meals a day . SMH!