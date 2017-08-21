Board of Supervisors hears proposal to relocate Attala County Confederate monument

The Attala County Board of Supervisors heard a proposal Monday morning to relocate the Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn.
Jerone Garland, a local resident, was the author and presenter of the proposal.
The meeting was standing room only as many residents and public officials were in attendance to hear the debate on the highly controversial subject.
“I think we had a good conversation,” said Garland. “I think people expressed their views and their passions and I don’t think it got out of hand which was important to our community.”
One of Garland’s initial reasons for petitioning to relocate the statue was to remove it from a place where the county conducts business.
He stated in an Aug. 15 Facebook post “The County courthouse is where education, judicial, voting and property rights are determined, recorded and adjudicated. How can a people expect fairness when the officials that make those determinations pass daily through the shadow of a monument celebrating a war fought and lost in an effort to deny their civil rights.”
Another reason given during the meeting was to improve Mississippi’s poor reputation when it comes to race relations and to hopefully make the state and county more attractive to businesses.
“Let’s work together to remove or relocate these symbols of hate and bigotry, because that’s what the country thinks of when it sees Mississippi.”
Many in attendance offered rebuttals to Garland’s proposal, citing the monument’s significance as a reminder of their family members that died during the Civil War. Another in attendance said she viewed the monument as a tribute to Attala County soldiers whose bodies were never recovered.
A museum, a cemetery, and a park just off the downtown square were all suggested as possible locations if the county did vote to move the statue.
A major theme throughout the meeting, from both sides, was the need for the discussion and aftermath to remain peaceful.
“My concern is, whatever happens to this statue, let’s get behind whatever decision is made and let’s support it and go forward,” said Sonny Branning.
The discussion went on for close to an hour before the board decided to take the proposal under advisement. Board President Kary Ellington said the county would release a statement whenever a decision was reached. Ellington also stated that the board would be open to hearing additional proposals that might offer suggestions pertaining to relocating the monument.
“If the board votes, after looking at what at we’ve provided and listening to the comments, that it’s best to leave the statue where it is…..I can live with that,” said Garland. “But I don’t think it’s going to help the perception of Mississippi with the rest of the United States.”
The next meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Gail Rawson says:
As I see it Attala county does not have an issue with race or I know I don’t! All people are created equal by God. We (I) do have a problem with thugs ( I don’t care what color you are) and drugs! We should be more concerned about monies for our law enforcement than spending money to move a historical mounment. History is history, we are here now due to our brave men who fought those wars and the families that suffered, be proud of your heritage.
Concerned American, Kosciusko native says:
Mr Garland stated that the statue is the reason that African Americans could not get ahead in Kosciusko, and that the statue needed to be moved because it was at the building where business of every type took place, well the way i see it, No one is deprived of voting, paying their taxes, buying their tags or anything else that you go to the court house for! Also he claims that African Americans can not succeed in Kosciusko, I know alot of good police officers, superintendents, business owners, teachers and all round good people that have made it here in Kosciusko, that statue didnt keep them from succeeding, as far as jobs go, yes we need more jobs or factories for jobs instead of losing the jobs that we do have in Kosciusko but there is people that control those things also, Mr Garland talks about his family having to move to Texas for work, well we all may be moving to other areas for work, this problem has nothing to do with the statue, this problem is for the Community Leaders to fix. We need to get over this statue mess and ask for more jobs to come into Kosciusko, we need to worry about Fargo closing and for all of those people that want a job, that dont want to move losing their jobs!!
Arnetha Fletcher says:
Replying to Ms. Rawson’s comment: although the monument may be someone’s history, it is offensive to some of us who are people of color. Moving instead of destroying it leaves it for those who feel the need to have it, but taking it from such a public place is needed or those citizens who are offended who also have rights to feel like citizens. Making it seem that spending the money to move it is a waste of time is a slap in the face. It is well worth it to those of us who are offended.
Please be honest for a change says:
Mrs. Fletcher can you please explain to me how this statue has been offensive to you or keeps you from feeling that you are not a part of the KO community? A slap in the face??? How is it… your comments are ok to say and your comments shouldn’t slap anyone face who’s family was involved fighting for the confederacy? This is rhetoric that needs to be put in the past where it belongs. If any colored person feels they are not part of the KO community really should get out more often and recognise that it is not 1800’s or even the late 60’s or early 70’s anymore. This is 2017 and I know every black,white, or any other race child in KO gets the same opportunity as any other child. The differences in KO lies along financial lines, not race!
Adam says:
Is this a real question? How is it a slap in the face?
It is a statue that commemorates/celebrates a war fought to keep African Americans enslaved. And you wonder why an African American might find it offensive?
As for your comment that everyone in KO gets the same opportunities, regardless of race, you’re either a liar, or you don’t get out much.
Tell the truth for a change says:
Adam, exactly to me how is it that every child in Ko doesn’t have the same opportunity? Take away their financial status and tell me exactly how it is that you see this differently. As far as being a lier…. I’ll let that one side based on ignorance or you are a racist yourself.
Adam says:
I see it differently because I grew up there. I know how the town works. I’ve listened to too many prominent people in that town make racist comments in private to believe for a second there is a level playing field in KO.
Jack Smith says:
That was no the main reason behind the war.
Concerned says:
Colored?? Really!! Was that a slip of the tongue? I seriously doubt it. Obviously you think we are still in the 60s or 70s. Check yourself.
Concerned Citizen says:
I just hear complaining. The statue isn’t stopping anyone from getting ahead. This is just a reason for people to blame others.
Lance says:
You’ll never appease everyone. And most that are asking for this will not be content if it comes down today. Take it down today and tomorrow you’ll be asked to strike Lee, Jefferson, Jackson, Washington and other names from street signs, schools, and all state and federal buildings. Take it down today and tomorrow you’ll be asked to strike their names, and others, from veteran’s monuments that contain the word “Confederate” from the cemeteries. Especially the city, state, and federally maintained and owned cemeteries. Take it down today and you’ll be asked to strike the name Jackson from the city of Jackson and the county of Jackson and county of Lee and on and on….It leads you to believe that the disgruntled people of the November ’16 election have now chosen a new pot to stir. Unfortunately, this may be a very deep and slippery pot.
Jerry says:
The blacks says they are offended if the statue isn’t removed. Well I am offended if it is removed.
Mary simmons says:
Can’t get ahead in life because of a monument that is just ludicrous!
People... Open your eyes and clear your heart...then you would know WWJD. says:
Once again, I see a perfectly good opportunity to make a stand for what is right in the eyes of our Lord Jesus Christ.
WWJD is what comes to mind, and even though I would never say I can speak for Christ or on his behalf, but I can use his teachings as a tool to measure a current issues.
Let me take this current issue of the confederate solider statue. What do you honestly think our Lord would do or say in regards to this issue? I believe in my heart Christ would point out the following to us all to consider…White, Black, Red, Green, Orange, or Yellow.
I believe he would say this ultimately, “this debate extends beyond questions of who we were to who we want to be. Commemorating the past elevates it as an example to emulate in the future” Meaning why would one race of either color allow our past to take away from who we want to be”
The Bible is no stranger to complicated histories. David, one of the most revered figures of the Judeo-Christian tradition, committed adultery, murdered to hide it, and ignored the rape of his own daughter. Yet, Scripture still remembers him as “a man after God’s own heart,” indicating the possibility for deeply flawed individuals to be held in high esteem within a faith community.
Why is this? Because David was not blinded by any false images once his eyes were open to God’s plan for his people. David left all statues, false alters, and pagan gods behind him and became what God wanted him to be in the present.
Anyone who allows the past to affect their progress today, regardless it is a white man wishing the South had won the war or if it is a Black Man ho wants to take down the confederate statues today. These individuals are not focusing their eyes upon the true meaning of life…. Jesus Christ.
Yes, I’ve heard time and time again how love is the only answer and I agree. I see many people online stating that only God can change hearts, and I agree with that as well. But I wonder, what exactly do we think Jesus would do?
Ifind it hard to believe that when confronted with the pain of another, Jesus would spout rhetoric about history since He was quick to correct leaders when they thought the law was more important than the people or when people think the the law should be changed to protect their best interest .
So I will focus on the person in front of me rather than a collective and subjective past.
I will continue to focus my eyes on the Lord and what he stands for, not what a statue stands for… Amen!!
Lucy says:
Oh, no, tell me we aren’t going to have to go through this in Kosciusko?? Why now? It’s never been any opposition until now and it’s because there’s such a ruckus going on around us!!! It’s our history, people!! LEAVE OUR CONFEDERATE MONUMENT UP!!! This is getting way out of hand!! Let the VOTERS vote on it then if that’s the deal! Ugh, this burns me up!
zap says:
Everything concerning the Confederacy should be removed. All States that were Confederate should be removed from the Union. Wait, that’s the way the WAR started. Why are we fighting another war? It ended over 100 years ago. Let it go. Let the dead be remembered with respect, and respect the living now.
Concerned Malato says:
The Confederate Flag waving 👋 constantly is more of a problem to me than the statue. That flag waving says to me: Were still here & still in charge. Remove the flag as compromise. Yawl can’t continue to have it only your way. Stop the violence & prejudice and compromise.
Lucy says:
The voters in MS voted to keep the state flag when it was voted on a few years ago!! Quit living in the past and move forward! You can’t change history no matter how much you would like to!! There’s no prejudice in our wanting to preserve our history!
Tell the truth for a change says:
Really…Yawl… Our way?? See there’s the seed of hate being planted right there. It’s not Yawl…. It’s called a democracy and let the people decide if it stays or if it has to be removed. Then once the people have decided, then if Yawl are not happy about it, then you have the choice of moving to another town or state or country. Yawl hear!!!!
Sandy says:
I have lived in Kosciusko since 1965. I am ashamed to say, that I didn’t even realize that statue was a confederate statue. I bet there are others that didn’t know it too!
I say LEAVE HISTORY ALONE!!
Like someone else said. The statue is not causing people harm nor keeping them from getting a job.! That’s just the most ignorant thing I’ve ever heard!
Plenty other issues in Kosy to address !
Get over it!
Casey says:
I feel there should be a vote on the matter. Like everything else there should be a vote. But if the statue is to be moved or whatever I feel like there should be a new statue made for the families who lost a love one. That’s no fair to them. Make a compromise. Move that statue but make a new monument for the soldiers that lost their lives. Blacks and whites will never be able to get along if we keep pointing fingers and looking into the past. We are all equal into today’s times! There are wealth whites and there are wealth blacks there are poor whites and poor blacks. If a statue is the only thing we got to worry about then we are just fine. Why everyone all mad about this statue they need to be mad about who ever shot that little boy on Tipton!!
cryforhelp says:
Why not raise minimum wage. I think that’s more important.
Sherri says:
Removing statues, etc. does not change history. There is a very good reason to keep some of these around–to remind us to never go there again.
Let's Be Honest says:
I’m all for being fair and honest. And listening. But my question is this. Why did Mr Garland say today he wants the statue moved and nothing done to it but a few days ago on his Facebook page he answered someone when asked about moving it that he preferred dynamite. Since then that post has been deleted. But I have a picture if anyone questions me.
Shirley says:
Come on people!! This is Kosciusko MS!! Don’t let those crazy people from other towns cause any dividing between our people in this wonderful town! The monument has been there for years and it is offending people now!! Come on now! Keep God first and don’t let the devil divide this wonderful town of people!
Concernedfriend says:
Where was this issue say two yrs ago? Even one year ago. I heard Mr. Garland say he has been working on it for 5-6 mos. Wouldn’t that be around January? What happened in January?? Why has that statue stood for a 100 yrs and no one has had a problem with it. Communities were carved out here by many of our ancestors. In the 1830’s mine came to Attala. Similar communites were settled from Florida, GA, AL, MS LA and more. All these communities were based pretty much around a courthouse square where business was conducted for all these many years. The square is the center of the community and people always gathered there to conduct any business. It would only be normal that a statue would be erected in most communities to honor the dead who fought in the war. Those names are the ancestors of many who still live in the area, someone’s husband, brother, nephew, son those were real people never forget that. No one up until the last few months has cared or even noticed them. Now all of a sudden they are ‘hot’ and MUST be remove, any – not just Kosciusko, but all over the country coast to coast, right now, how did that happen??. I can’t help but wonder why. Seems organized to me, it’s pretty apparent that it is organized. As for the removal of the statues creating a desire for companies to come here and provide jobs, and that the area would prosper and become once again the “BEEHIVE of the hills” is really stretching it. That is not what will bring industry, nor will other countries come to Kosy and build industry. I think he mentioned China and South Korea. They pay wages that none of us could survive on, they are not going to come here. They sell their junk at Walmart and Target. Removing those statues is the last thing on most CEO’s minds, it’s actually up to the leadership in the area to work with industry to encourage them to come there,, and that my friends involves money. Just how much of a deal they can get, incentives for them, cut and dried. Brings me to the last remark that really stuck with me. That those statues were placed there to create intimidation and fear for some people. Nothing could be further from the truth. The small communities in the South, place their memorials in the center of their towns where they gathered. Nothing to do with intimidation or fear. I left that meeting and went to stand and look at that statue, I tried to see it from the viewpoint of any color, honestly I never felt any fear at all. This is money that should be spent on improving the community in other ways. For a hundred years they have stood and never bothered anyone. The community belongs to all, spend the time and effort on something important to all.
David says:
The county shouldn’t be left holding the bill for moving it, if it decides to move it. It should be paid for by the ones wanting it moved. I’m not fussing for any one side . But if I wanted something I would have to pay , if got it.
Concernedfriend says:
I’m being honest when I ask this question. What is next? Go to your library, there are hundreds of books there that are about the Civil War, those who fought in it. Books about the community and others in the state. What is next, a book burning wouldn’t be out of the question would it? Where do you stop? For many years this community has gotten along one of the best in the state. You haven’t heard the last of it. After this, what is next?
Lucy says:
The statue has been there for years and years! Nobody started complaining until all of this rioting started and Confederate statues removed in different places. This is our history and it can not be changed. There’s never going to be anybody satisfied and they will always want more!!!!
patricia g summerlin says:
There is absolutely no need to remove the statue. Leave it be. It is History. I find it offensive that to remove a historical monument would even be considered. We do not have to jump on this bandwagon. I agree that there seems to be an organized effort in this country to remove historical monuments and it won’t stop there.
Jim Gilbert says:
Kosciusko, don’t make me ashamed of you!
Political correctness is destroying our country.
Stand for something!
History cannot be changed, only rewritten.
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”
The country is at a tipping point.
Will we be a beacon for the rest of the world or will we cease to exist?
It is that serious.
Everyone cannot be pleased.
Some want anarchy.
Look at Jackson. 38 murders this year. 4 this week.
How many have been murdered in Kosciusko?
I can remember when the yearly count was ZERO.
Don’t you advocates and politicians have something better to do?
Want to make Mississippi better then start with yourselves.
As far as how we appear to the other 49 states; removal of our history will make no difference.
Mississippi is the whipping boy for the country. It will always be. If there are bigots; look to the other states.
It is their history too.
Resist this foolishness.
By the way; unlike most of the people who have posted here I will use my REAL name.
Are you cowards?
Jim Gilbert
Lucy says:
We don’t leave our real names because we LIVE here and you don’t! It doesn’t take much to set a person off and they will come after you. You can leave your name and not worry. So blast away! I agree with you on your comment….for once!
Rick McDaniel says:
Sir Winston Churchill said it best, ” If we allow the events of the past to dictate the decisions of the present, the future will be lost”.
Louanne Atwood Comfort says:
AMEN!
John Veasley says:
I was born and raised in Kosciusko, but because of educational and job opportunities have spent most of my life in other states. I still have many family members there and visit often. Moving the statue does not change the history of America, Mississippi or Kosciusko other than the prominent placement of a reminder of Southern treason against the United States and the desire to maintain slavery. The C.S.A is part of America’s history and moving a statue will not change that. Moving, rather than destroying, that statue will show respect for the confederate soldier descendants and for the descendants of the formerly enslaved. Moving it will not cure race relations, but it would show a good faith effort in trying to narrow the racial divide.
John Veasley
dustyblake@ymail.com says:
Everyone must not be taking in the amount of effort it will take to move this statue this isn’t a 5ft piece of concrete you are talkin cranes blocking off part of the square countless amounts of dollars it would cost to move this thing is it really that harmful to the community! Wouldn’t you want that pothole on your road fixed or something in that area other than wasting money on something that has gone unnoticed for years??
Gigi Tanksley says:
First of all a little history lesson: The Civil War had been going on two years before the Emancipation Proclamation was written and became law. Lincoln himself said, “If I could win this war without freeing a single slave I would not do it”. Also, remember that Lincoln’s own Mother and Uncles owned slaves.
Southern planters were being charged as much as $.99 cents on the dollar to export their cotton. That is why they succeeded from the Union not because the northerners wanted the slaves freed. They were crippling the economy to oppress the southerners and keep them down.
Another thing to remember is that men of a certain age were required to serve. It wasn’t voluntary or their choice. I believe it was men up to the age of 45, and get this! Rich men like Jason Niles, who the city park is named after could pay to have someone serve in their place. I believe information came to light in the last few years that he paid a man to have his 16-year-old son serve in his stead.
So, like the Boston Tea Party that this war was about taxes and states rights to govern themselves not slavery. This is the truth but isn’t taught in school that way. That is how we are first taught that we are different from each other when in fact we are not.
Also, consider this! Each person who descends from a slave that was freed during that war should look on that statue with great joy. Why? Because of the southerners hadn’t fought so hard Lincoln wouldn’t have made the Emancipation Proclamation law and your ancestors wouldn’t have been free.
Also, when you look at it each person who descends from a freed slave should be proud of how far you have come as a people as should other races. After all; you started at rock bottom as they say.
When the slaves walked away from those fields and farms they had nothing. I do mean nothing! Nowhere to sleep. nothing to eat, no clothing, literally nothing. The same as what the majority of the southerners had when the slaves walked off and after the war ended and northern troops had looted and taken everything they could carry off.
My Grandmother recounts in her diary that they even bound the legs of the live chickens and hooked them over their saddle horns and carried them away, leaving nothing for anyone to eat.
Point being if you own a home, have a car, shelter, and clothing, then you have much much more than your ancestors had when they started out.
Isn’t that what the “debate” is really about? The haves and have nots? Your children go to the same college and universities as anyone does. They work side by side with other people. They are equal in every way they can be equal, and I don’t believe racism is as rampant as people believe it is.
Be proud that you have come so far as a people. Teach your children to look on those statues as a reminder of how far and how hard all of you have worked to get “ahead” in life. Push them to exceed expectations and to take advantage of every opportunity offered to them, and most of all to never give up or give in!!
That statue represents not only our heritage but yours. Don’t take away reminders of your past. Embrace them and teach your children to do better as each generation comes along.
Removing a statue won’t make your bank account grow. Work together to improve our community and state and let the world know that Mississippians are proud of where they have come from and of where they are going together.
We are only different from each other if we teach our children we are different. Stop the hatred and division by not perpetuating it in your homes, churches, and other places. Only then will one race not feel like they are treated differently than others.
Doug M says:
Will book burnings be next?
Bud says:
If they did move the statue, would they then want to dig up my Confederate veteran great great grandfather in the Kosciusko City Cemetery??
wayne says:
its not a flag problem, its not a statue problem , its a heart problem people need JESUS CHRIST read 1JOHN 3:14-15 KJV. WE KNOWWE HAVE PASSED FROM DEATH UNTO LIFE, BECAUSE WE LOVE THE BRETHERN. HE THAT LOVETH NOT HIS BROTHER ABIDETH IN DEATH WHOSOEVER HATETH HIS BROTHER IS MURDERER: AND YE KNOW THAT NO MURDERER HATH ETERNAL LIFE ABIDING IN HIM were will you spend eternity
Kelly says:
U know it appears that nobody ever complained about that statue until all this happened in Virginia. I agree the problem is not the problem. The problem is nothing more then people wanting to whine because they can. In Gods eyes we all bleed red. Nobody is different. What happened in the past is in the past period. Let it be.. it is always the man of color that brings the past into question.
Zap says:
No taxation without representation
Zap says:
Bring back the gold standard
Archie Powell says:
Both sides need to grow up! WE NEED THE LORDS FORGIVENESS ! Please search your hearts and pray that we want be divided by a stupid thing as this!
THE MINSTER says:
The whites jus dont have any backbone im general they going to move the statue and we are going to stand back and let it happen…The Whites go on a rampage in Charlotte its the worst thing in the world the blacks do the same and they holler black lives matter look at the blacks in the NFL they want stand for the National anthem what is done about it NOTHING… WE DONT OWE THE BLACKS ANYTHING
BMJ says:
That statue only represents a small part of our story, and ours didn’t just stop at the civil war. Why not add a statue that represents more recent history, and one that reflects who we are now? This town, this county, this location – is steeped in history. We are located practically at the halfway point along one of the oldest routes in the country, so you bet we have a story to tell. Apparently there are big plans for turning the old Leonard’s store into a Native American museum …so why not? What would be wrong with something that tells another chapter in our story? We take so much for granted. One of the things I love about Kosciusko and Attala County is that there are so many wonderful, loving people here, black, white, and in between, with roots here that go very deep. So many people here that I love and adore and blessed to call friends and family. Please lets come together and find a solution together. If people come from the outside and try to force us – not even knowing us at all – it would be absolutely heartbreaking.
THIS IS GONE WAY TOO FAR says:
BMJ in regards to your comments. You are right there is a lot of history in Kosciusko/Attala County. Thats the very point i would like to make, it is all history!!!! None of our history would be a problem if the people would live in the present and stop looking for a crutch to lean on or a find a reason for their own failures. We all could blame someone else for the problems we have in our lives. And until we start being accountable for our own actions and take responsibility in our lives, then there will always be a finger pointed at the people who do not live their lives in the past and make good for themselves and their families.
This is nothing new people! It is the original sin of lust and coveting others and then trying to tear down your life because they don’t have what you have and expect you to accommodate to their needs because for some reason or another you offended them while getting up to go to work, taking your kids to school, going to church with your family, and doing the things it takes to be successful in your own life. There will always be those people who have to tear down your accomplishments to justify their lack of growth or lack of money or their lack of being pampered for not doing the right things. It is the same old song and dance of poor me, I am a victim, you owe me restitution for what happened 200 years ago when none of us were even alive. This stance people take about how offensive it is for white people to honor their confederate heritage is just crap! COME ON PEOPLE GET OVER IT! Anyone has the right to honor whomever they choose to honor regardless if it offends you or anyone else. Get off your lazy Bu#@ and go build you a statue to honor people from your life who fought and died for what they believed in. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that if you are offended by other people’s actions, then maybe you need to grow up and be the person that the people who fought for your rights intended for you to be in the first place.
I bet there isn’t one person who is offended by this statue can say that the people who fought for their freedom would be happy about the fact you have had over a 100 years to move past slavery and to make a life for your family, but instead of doing what was intended for you to do, now you haven;t even moved past the fact you can’t change the past and every time you speak up for your offenses that you are erasing their memories.
There is so much more in today’s world that should garner our attention, but no, we have to pamper people’s feelings because they are either stirring up things that don’t have any benefits for their family or their lives.
OMG….. This is such a stupid issue. BUT WHEN YOU ALLOW A SINGLE IDEA OR THOUGHT TO BREED HATRED TOWARDS OTHERS, THEN YOU ARE SURELY DESTINED TO YOUR OWN DEMISE.
The people who should be upset are the people who loves their heritage, because your heritage is under attack and you have the right and the ability to stand up for what you believe in too! Never let someone tell you that you have to move a statue because it offends them. Once you do that, you will be doomed to loose so much more.
Let's Get Real Here says:
We aren’t going to allow people from the outside to dictate our town! There are very capable people that take very good care of our citizens in Kosciusko and Attala County. I do not want to see my tax dollars (which are high) to be used for moving that statue. If Jerome Garland wants to start a fundraiser and construct a statue of whoever they choose, why would that not please him? The good people of Kosciusko always open their pocketbooks to help when Mrs. Kelly is vandalized over and over. We have too many other needs in the city/county that money needs to be spent on. The majority of our streets are in horrible shape! I urge you to take a ride on East Jefferson. It’s awful! If nothing works from suggestions, let’s put it to a vote!!!!
Let's Get Real Here says:
Let me add to this by saying that Jerome Garland commented on his Facebook page that he chose to blow the statue up with dynamite. It has since been deleted but I have seen a screenshot of what he said. He doesn’t want a resolution…he’s a troublemaker.
Wimpy Chambers says:
I have not or cannot be offended by a statue!!!! There will always be racist wherever you go and in all races!!! It is a part of history and will continue to be a part of our future!!! Why try to destroy history?? Have you ever carried your children to the court house and talked about the statue?? Have you ever showed your children where black people had to go to bathroom at courthouse?? Concrete and marble should not be offensive to you. Lack of teaching about history should!!! Just my opinion!! I’m sure someone will be offended by it!!! Not sorry!!
Lance says:
Actions speak louder than words. Words here will have a limited result. If you want your voice and opinion known how ever you feel about this, here is my suggestion. Plan to be at the next county board of supervisors meeting. If you can’t be there, call your elected county supervisor of your district/beat and let him know your feelings. Some do not have a land line. You should be able to get their cell number by calling the chancery clerks office at 289-2921. They are elected and paid by the tax dollars of this county and have an obligation to you as a taxpayer to hear your voice.
Anne says:
Lance, I will be at the next meeting if I can find out the next date for it. I think there should be a meeting for everyone to have a respectful discussion. I know several that plan to be there! If anyone has knowledge of a date, please post here.
Anne says:
I understand that the Board of Supervisors are upset at Dodd Lindsey for recording the meeting on Monday with his phone. Several were videoing the meeting black and white. Why be mad at Dodd? Please everyone be respectful. If ones can’t be respectful, let’s bring this matter to a vote.
Stop the hate!!!! says:
I say leave the statue alone!!! I am not racist!!! Leave this slavery thing alone! Some of your ancestors would be ashamed of all this hate an violence! How do I know? I had a friend that was black! She raised her kids to be on equal terms with whites! No she didn’t think she was better than whites. She believed that you treat someone the way she wanted to be treated. If you don’t like the heritage that your ancestors and mine fought for then it’s your loss.
Stop the hate says:
You know blacks are upset because they were slaves in history! I’m upset because Indians lost there homes,lives and way of living!!! You do not see them protesting bout their history! They get along with everyone. They even found a way to get money off blacks and whites.
Lance says:
Response to “stop the hate” Most all races have endured slavery at one time or another,…all the way back to days of the Hebrew people. Most all could use how their relatives were treated in a hate filled and vengeful way. You also mentioned the plight of the Native Americans and referred to them as “Indians”. You may not know how they came to be called such an incorrect name. This was not taught in any school I attended but is very true. A fellow on a ship stumbled upon this continent and he thought he was in “India” so he called the native people Indians. His name was Columbus. The Native people were already thriving here and numbered in the millions and they didn’t need to be “discovered”. You do sound like you know their fate.
Concernedfriend says:
The thing is, practically no one showed up to make sure the supervisors knew how you feel. Politicians only understand that there are voters, and what will happen with those votes. Posting here all day will not help. They did say they would be taking communications from the voters. Instead of posting here, how about addressing the Board now. Don’t wait for the next meeting. Waiting around is going to end badly, they take it as a sign Attala doesn’t care. I was at that first meeting, and I was ASTONISHED that on a handful were there to support the statue remaining. Maybe 20 ppl, in a county with thousands of voters I’m sure. This paper will not make our statue remain to honor our folks, writing the Supervisors will. Don’t wait for the next meeting. This is not what they want you to believe. That statue has offended no one for 100 yrs, all of a sudden it’s offensive. You truly believe that? I don’t, I know what is going on, it’s going on all over the country, that proves to you it’s not about a man in Attala being offended. They waited until after the new POTUS took office. All of this started then everywhere. I plan to compose a letter to the Board myself. Please join me, all of you. Make your voices heard while you can, or be prepared for one piece at a time to be removed.
Diane Grey says:
I don’t think any or very few knew that the topic of removal of a 100+ year old statue would be on the agenda at the last board meeting and I’m sure Mr. Garland was fully aware of this. With that being said, the board has a serious decision to make. If they choose to remove the statue AND its base, then
(1) they must secure a suitable location for the statue and base BEFORE taking it down and “storing” it in some ramshackle unsuitable building.
(2) Put notices out that they intend to accept bids for the removal of both statue and base
(3) Research each bid and make sure that the bid goes to a specialized construction company which has knowledge of how to both remove a monument of this size without damaging it AND putting it back together
(4) Have the funds within their budget to get the job done correctly.
(5) If funds in their budget are available, they should first address critical issues that already exist such as repairs of our library before allocating them to the removal of a statue and base.
And yes, I will be sending a letter to the Board of Supervisors. How about the rest of you?
Now to address the comment that this one statue, half hidden behind trees on the courthouse lawn has by its mere presence to reduce or keep out of our town tourism or businesses from locating here is ludicrous. The mayor of New Orleans tried that tactic. Their statues are down but I don’t see tourists or commerce flocking to New Orleans.
Lucy says:
I plan to make my voice heard before next weeks meeting to my supervisor, Tim Pinkard. I have his number. I honestly did not know what was going on until I saw the video of the meeting. I will be at the next meeting for sure. If you want to be heard, you have to act on it NOW! I also see that Mr. Garland has taken his cause to Channel 12 news. I saw it this afternoon. All I do is keep shaking my head. It’s very sad that someone is trying to cause a racial divide in our town.
vote says:
Let the tax payers vote and then honor their decision !!!!!!!!!
Janet Adkerson says:
Doesn’t our Mississippi Code here,
cover this already?
MS Code: § 55-15-81 – Alteration of historical monuments and memorials prohibited; sanctions
Universal Citation: MS Code § 55-15-81 (2013)
(1) None of the following items, structures or areas may be relocated, removed, disturbed, altered, renamed or rededicated: Any Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican-American War, War Between the States, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, War in Iraq or Native American Wars statues, monuments, memorials or nameplates (plaques), which have been erected on public property of the state or any of its political subdivisions, such as local, municipal or county owned public areas, and any statues, monuments, memorials, nameplates (plaques), schools, streets, bridges, buildings, parks preserves, reserves or other public items, structure or areas of the state or any of its political subdivisions, such as, local, municipal or county owned public areas, which have been dedicated in memory of, or named for, any historical military figure, historical military event, military organization or military unit.
LAC says:
Janet, thanks for this copy. I hope you can be at the next board meeting on Sept. 5. If you can, will you please post this on Jewette Battles What’s Going on in Kosciusko fb page. If you can’t, can I copy/paste it to this site? Thank you!
Janet Adkerson says:
Yes, please feel free to post it, it is public record. I am unable to post to the What’s Happening in Kosciusko FB site. I don’t understand debating this issue, when the MS Code is already in force that prevents the removal of monuments/statues/placards.
Stop the hate says:
Lance, I apologize for saying Indian instead of Native American! I did not mean any ill feelings toward anyone. I was not a fan of history. That doesn’t mean that I want the historical places removed. I know a lot of people love history. I do love to read the plaques to see if some of my ancestors were on the lists.
Also some of my ancestors were Native American.
Lance says:
Reply to Stop The Hate, Thank you for taking the time to apologize. I didn’t believe you meant any harm. The name “Indian” has been a misnomer for years and actually promoted by the Hollywood crowd and others.
Jimmy burchfield says:
Need to kick all the people that has anything to do with the city or country out not anyone of them is worth a shit you have a few that older people that help this county and city but the younger don’t know ther Ass from hole in the ground what new work place has have been brought in Kosciusko or Attala country in the past 20 years get new leaders is the only way so you people trying to retire off the country and city get off your fat ass and get you a job
I'm Black or of African-American heritage, not "colored!" says:
Wow. You still use the term “colored person” in KO to reference us? Just wow, that therein lies the problem. SMH.