Board of Supervisors hears proposal to relocate Attala County Confederate monument

The Attala County Board of Supervisors heard a proposal Monday morning to relocate the Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn.

Jerone Garland, a local resident, was the author and presenter of the proposal.

The meeting was standing room only as many residents and public officials were in attendance to hear the debate on the highly controversial subject.

“I think we had a good conversation,” said Garland. “I think people expressed their views and their passions and I don’t think it got out of hand which was important to our community.”

One of Garland’s initial reasons for petitioning to relocate the statue was to remove it from a place where the county conducts business.

He stated in an Aug. 15 Facebook post “The County courthouse is where education, judicial, voting and property rights are determined, recorded and adjudicated. How can a people expect fairness when the officials that make those determinations pass daily through the shadow of a monument celebrating a war fought and lost in an effort to deny their civil rights.”

Another reason given during the meeting was to improve Mississippi’s poor reputation when it comes to race relations and to hopefully make the state and county more attractive to businesses.

“Let’s work together to remove or relocate these symbols of hate and bigotry, because that’s what the country thinks of when it sees Mississippi.”

Many in attendance offered rebuttals to Garland’s proposal, citing the monument’s significance as a reminder of their family members that died during the Civil War. Another in attendance said she viewed the monument as a tribute to Attala County soldiers whose bodies were never recovered.

A museum, a cemetery, and a park just off the downtown square were all suggested as possible locations if the county did vote to move the statue.

A major theme throughout the meeting, from both sides, was the need for the discussion and aftermath to remain peaceful.

“My concern is, whatever happens to this statue, let’s get behind whatever decision is made and let’s support it and go forward,” said Sonny Branning.

The discussion went on for close to an hour before the board decided to take the proposal under advisement. Board President Kary Ellington said the county would release a statement whenever a decision was reached. Ellington also stated that the board would be open to hearing additional proposals that might offer suggestions pertaining to relocating the monument.

“If the board votes, after looking at what at we’ve provided and listening to the comments, that it’s best to leave the statue where it is…..I can live with that,” said Garland. “But I don’t think it’s going to help the perception of Mississippi with the rest of the United States.”

The next meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5.