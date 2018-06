The Bobcat Organization will hold the Bobcat School Reunion July 6-8.

The reunion will be held at the Bobcat Building on Tipton St in Kosciusko.

The theme for this year’s event is “Bobcat Legacy: Reconnect, Rejuvenate, Re-engage.”

The reunion will serve as a time to celebrate the Bobcat Organization’s history and to commemorate legendary Bobcat coaches and athletes.

For more information, contact any member of the Bobcat Organization.