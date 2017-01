At 1:16 pm Attala Deputies were notified of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by the Kosciusko Police Department for a blue-green 1997 Chevrolet Silverado with a tag number of “AT8 096”. Video footage shows the vehicle was taken at 7:39 am from Luvel. No direction of travel or occupant description was given. If seen you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or dial 911.

http://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/2017-01-25_13-16-07_Breezy.mp3