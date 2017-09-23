BOLO Issued After Shooting

Shortly before 7:00 Kosciusko Police Officers were called to the Emergency Room at Baptist-Attala for a person that came in with a gun shot wound.

Just after 7:00 Investigators issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a 2010 to 2011 black Toyota Camry with no tint on the windows and a sticker above the rear taillights. Officers said this vehicle was possibly used in a shooting earlier in the morning. There is no description of the occupants of the vehicle.

There has been no word on the extent of the subjects injuries.

If seen you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131