BOLO Issued by Attala Deputies

At 9:50 am the Attala County Sheriff’s Department issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a 1993 Cadillac with the tag number of “ATU 098”. No direction of travel was given.

Chief Deputy Zelie Shaw said the driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, is wanted for questioning in connection with a grand Larceny case currently under investigation. The Sheriff’s Department has released a photo of the subject of the BOLO.

If you spot this vehicle you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556 or Attala Communications at (662) 289-3131.