BOLO Issued by Attala SO (Audio)

At 3:09 pm The Attala County Sheriff’s Department issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a black male driving a dark gray (Possibly an Oldsmobile). The suspect was described as 6′ to 6′ 3″ in height, husky/muscular build with a clean shaven head, dark skinned wearing black shorts, black t-shirt with white on the sleeves. Dispatch said he was in possession of a western style 22 revolver that was used in a home invasion. If seen you are urged to contact the Attala Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556.