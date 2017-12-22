BOLO Issued by Carroll County Sheriff’s Department (Audio)

At 8:00 pm Attala and City Authorities were notified of a BOLO (Be On th Look Out) issued by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department. The BOLO was for a 2009 white Ford F150 with a missing tailgate. The tag number reported was “GN2 689”. Last seen at 1:30 pm at One Stop in Oakland, MS. The driver is reported to have mental issues and is said to be off his medication. If you see this vehicle you are urged to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department st (662) 237-9283 or the Attala County Dispatch at (662) 289-3131.