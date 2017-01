At 11:49 am Attala Dispatch notified Attala Law enforcement officers of a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) issued from Choctaw County. The BOLO was for a red 1992 Ford Ranger with a Mississippi license plate of “WE6 627” Last seen on January 14, 2017. Unknown occupants and unknown direction of travel. If seen contact the Choctaw Sheriff Department at (662) 285-6129, The Attala Sheriff Department at (662) 289-5556 or the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131.