At 12:15 pm Attala Deputies were notified of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by the Kosciusko Police Department for a white 1999 Chevrolet Lumina with a tag number of “MTF 057”. The vehicle was last seen on September 5, 2017. within the city limits of Kosciusko. Unknown occupants and unknown direction of travel. If you see this vehicle you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131