At 8:15 am the Kosciusko Police Department issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a Semi Mack truck with McKnight and Sons on the doors. The 1994 blue Mack was last seen at McKnight and Sons on Highway 12 west in Kosciusko around 7:00 am. The truck was last seen traveling east on Highway 12. No tag number was given. If you have any information you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131