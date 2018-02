At 8:20 am Leake County Sheriff’s Officer released a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a stolen vehicle. The BOLO was for a tan 2007 Nissan Maxima with a Rankin County license plate of “RDB 517” that was stolen sometime after midnight in Leake county. If you spot this vehicle you are urged to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 267-7361.