At 10:15 am city and county officers were notified of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by Louisville Police Department. The BOLO was for a 2014 Ford Mustang gray in color. The tag number is reported as “G77 3N3” . Last seen on Thursday night. The direction of travel is unknown. If spotted you are urged to contact the Louisville Police Department at (662) 773-3511 or the Attala Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556.

http://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/bolo090117.mp3