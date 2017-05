At 4:49 pm Attala Dispatch notified city and county Officers of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by Neshoba County. The BOLO was for a blue 1997 Dodge Dakota pickup with the tag number of “NF4 406” last seen on Highway 488 at 11:00 am in Neshoba County. If seen you can contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 656-1414 or the Attala Dispatch at (662) 289-3131