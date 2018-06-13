BOLO Issued for a Vehicle Stolen from Attala (Audio)

At 7:51 am Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4202 in Attala County for a report of a stolen vehicle. The caller said they last saw the white 2011 BMW approximately 9:00 pm Tuesday night.

Sheriff’s Deputies soon issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for the stolen vehicle and are asking for assistance in locating its whereabouts. No direction of travel and the occupants are unknown at this time. Law Enforcement advised that a firearm may be in the auto. The tag number is “ATK 368” If you see the vehicle or have any information on its whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Attala Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.