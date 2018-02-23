BOLO issued for attempted kidnapping (audio)

Local authorities have been issued a Be-On-The-Lookout (BOLO) alert in connection with an attempted kidnapping.

The alert was issued by the Starkville Police Department at approximately 8:00 am for an attempted kidnapping in the Cotton District.

The BOLO is for an older model blue utility van.

It was said to be occupied by at least one male wearing an Adidas suit and a ski mask.

If you see this vehicle, you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556 or the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131.

