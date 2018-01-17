BOLO Issued for Murder Suspect

At 3:25 pm Attala Deputies and City Officers were advised to be on the look out for a subject by the name of Brandon Demetrius McElroy.

According to the BOLO McElroy is a 24 year old black male and is considered a person of interest in connection with a murder that took place around 11:30 pm Tuesday night on Cooke Street in Carthage.

McElroy is said to possibly have two hand guns in is possession, a 22 and 380 caliber of unknown make or model.

According to Carthage Police McElroy may be in a white Ford Explorer or a Chevrolet Trail Blazer with Leake county plates

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of McElroy you are urged to contact the Carthage Police Department at (601) 267-8011 or the Attala Communications at 662-289-3131.

You may also call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500