At 7:26 pm Attala Communications notified city and County officers of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department. The BOLO was for a stolen vehicle described as a silver 2005 Ford Explorer with an Arkansas license plate. “165 RYR”. If you spot this vehicle you are urged to contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414.

http://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/BOLO_01-30-2018.mp3