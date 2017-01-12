BOOKFRIENDS PREVIEW hosted at McAdams Library

In celebration of “Pages & More,” McAdams School Library recently hosted a BOOKFRIENDS PREVIEW and Reception for honored teen readers.

BOOKFRIENDS PREVIEW featured titles from beloved authors, highly anticipated sequels, terrific teen fiction and so much more.

With the admission of a preview ticket, honored library patrons enjoyed delicious refreshments and browsing bestsellers.

Honored library patrons from grades 7th through 12th were Alexis Brooks, Hanadi Hariri, Vershante Malone, Ajondiss Campbell, Zykeria Lewis, Kelia Weatherby, Kristin Roby, Robriana Clark, Paul Brister, Renia Bailey, Kenon Allen, Jakayla Greenwood, Dalila Estes, Zamia Veasley, Tayler Stewart, Wel’Asia Roby, Lakia Chandler, Jameshia Bentley, SyRai Bell, Moleyia Harmon, Chloe Wiseman, and Demeria Moore.

Junior High student, SyRai Bell was the “Pages & More!” winner of a thrilling teen fiction book.

Engaging readers is an importan, but often daunting challenge for school librarians.

Every season, McAdams Library hosts “Pages & More,” events to introduce notable titles that will keep teens reading.