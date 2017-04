Boswell Media held a reception Tuesday at the Kosciusko Attala Partnership to honor our news team. “Winning six AP awards this year was awesome for our stations,” said President Johnny Boswell. “We were competing head-to-head with stations like WWL in New Orleans. I can only say ‘thank you’ to our dedicated news team. You played way above your league and you won.” Boswell Media thanks all who came to the reception to congratulate our news team.