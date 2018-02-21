Boswell Media nominated for several LA-MS Associated Press Awards

Boswell Media’s radio and online news teams have been nominated for numerous awards in the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors Professional contest.

The WLIN/WCKK News Department leads the way with four nominations across four separate categories.

Radio entries nominated for awards include a Best Use of Sound nomination for Kicks 96/WCKK News Director Mina Mooney’s coverage of a Neshoba County Emergency Drill and a Best Sports Story nomination for her story on the Choctaw Central Special Olympics.

“Competing with top journalists in Mississippi and Louisiana and being nominated in four separate categories is outstanding for our news department,” said Mooney. “It’s great to see our work continue to be rewarded by our colleagues in the news industry.”

Breezy 101/WLIN News Director Breck Riley was also nominated for his work in 2017. Riley secured a Best Short Feature nomination for his work revisiting Paul Harvey’s 1961 broadcast from WKOZ in downtown Kosciusko.

Riley was also announced as a finalist for Best Radio Reporter.

“Our team is made up of some of the hardest working journalists and reporters you will find,” said Riley. “I’m honored for us to be nominated alongside some of the best radio and online news departments in the southeast.”

In addition to radio entries, the Breezynews.com staff secured two nominations for Best Multimedia Story.

The Louisiana – Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters & Media Editors contest honors the best in professional and college tv, radio, and print between the two states.

The winners will be announced at the Louisiana-Mississippi AP Broadcasters and Media Editors awards banquet, Saturday, April 7, at the World War II Museum in New Orleans.

“We are very proud of our local news team and their six nominations in the upcoming AP Awards,” said Boswell Media President Johnny Boswell.” Our mission continues to be providing up to date news and information to the communities we serve. Thanks to our staff for making our broadcast and web products award winners.”

The complete list of radio, tv, and newspaper finalists can be found here.

2017 Boswell Media Award Entries: