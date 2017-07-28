Boswell Media Welcomes New Morning Show Host

Boswell Media would like to welcome Stance Bingham as our new Kicks 96 Morning House Party host.

A Mississippi native, Stance grew up on a farm in Greenwood and started his radio career while still in High School. He has over 40 plus years of radio experience in many markets including our area and the latest being Biloxi.

He has three children and three grandchildren. Stance has roots in the Philadelphia area. His Dad is in the VA hospital in Kosciusko and his step Mom is in Carthage.

He is very excited to be back in his old home range and getting to meet new friends and running into old friends as well. And yes, he loves hunting and fishing, so invitations are always welcome for either.

Stance has also authored four novels and has a fifth novel in the works.

We look forward to everyone getting a chance to meet Stance at the studio, a live remote or around the community soon.