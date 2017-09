The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club will present its annual CARE Banquet Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 pm.

This year’s speaker will be Tom Ramsey, a chef, sommelier, restaurateur, writer and media personality living in Jackson, Mississippi.

At his “day job” as Chef and founder of stäge popups, he travels and cooks with chefs from all around the county.

Tom is also the contributing food and travel editor of Okra Magazine.

For more information on the CARE Banquet, contact the club at 662-289-4252.