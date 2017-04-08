Boys & Girls Club summer camp registration to begin April 10

Registration for the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club “Kids Just Wanna Have Fun” summer camp is set to begin Wednesday, April 10.
Mandatory registration meetings will be held Monday, May 1 and Monday, May 8 at 6:00 pm.
Camp begins Monday, June 5 and the fee is $75 per month/per child.
Activities during summer camp include:
- Cheer/Dance
- Bright Spot Reading
- Basketball
- Arts and Crafts
- Drama
- Fitness
- Game Mania
USDA approved lunch and snack are also provided daily during the camp.
Contact Iretis Mallet at 662-289-4252 for more information.