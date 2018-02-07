Boys & Girls club to hold Gospel Music Festival

The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club of Kosciusko and Attala County will hold its Spring Gospel Music Festival on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The event will be held the the club gym beginning at 5:00 pm.

Guests and choirs scheduled to appear include:

Voice of Praise (HCC)

Owen Chapel – Faith Temple combined choir

Billy Johnson and God’s Creation

Ole Miss Gospel Choir

Sounds of Faith

Wilson Singers

First Baptist Choir

Genesis

Any choir, praise team, soloist, or group that wishes to perform at the event, should the call the Boys and Girls Club at 662-289-4252.