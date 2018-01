Clubs at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club helped the community celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Members of the Torch Club served at the Martin Luther King Image Award Banquet Saturday, Jan. 13. The club also served at the Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration on Monday.

The Club choir provided a Marten Luther King Program for the Attala County nursing home.

For more information on the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club, call 662-289-4252.