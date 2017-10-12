Tune in to the “Good Morning Kosciusko” on Breezy 101 this Friday to hear the brand new single, It Ain’t Easy from Josh Jolly, the 2017 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year.

The single was recorded in Muscle Shoals Alabama at the legendary Wishbone Studios.

Several icons in the music industry worked on the song: Clayton Ivey(Roy Orbison), Travis Wammack (Little Richard), Mike McGuire (Shenandoah), Billy Lawson (Engineer, Producer, Singer/Songwriter, Tim McGraw, Sammy Kershaw, Lee Ann Womack, countless top 40 songs.)

You can hear the new single on Kicks 96, Cruisin 98 and Breezy 101.