BREAKING: Kosciusko man charged with murder in Starkville shooting

Breezy News has learned that a Kosciusko man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a Saturday morning shooting in Starkville.

Starkville police confirmed that Tommy Chisholm, 41, has been arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old optometrist Shauna Witt.

The shooting happened around 9:30 am at Wal-Mart on Hwy 12 in Starkville.

Videos posted to social media show Chisholm being apprehended in the parking lot by several officers.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said a warrant has been obtained to search Chisholm’s home (pictured) in Kosciusko.

