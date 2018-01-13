Breezy News has learned that a Kosciusko man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a Saturday morning shooting in Starkville.
Starkville police confirmed that Tommy Chisholm, 41, has been arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old optometrist Shauna Witt.
The shooting happened around 9:30 am at Wal-Mart on Hwy 12 in Starkville.
Videos posted to social media show Chisholm being apprehended in the parking lot by several officers.
Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said a warrant has been obtained to search Chisholm’s home (pictured) in Kosciusko.
Continue to monitor Breezy News for more information.
5 thoughts on “BREAKING: Kosciusko man charged with murder in Starkville shooting”
Dj Wing-Man says:
Prayers going up for all that’s affected ! Sad to hear of this tragic news. You never know what the next persons thoughts or feelings are. Let’s all love ,respect , & treat each other right ! For Christ is on his way back! R.I.P. to victim. & T-Chiz , Jesus is still there & able to rescue your soul!
Lola Cagle says:
This completely breaks my heart on EVERY LEVEL. For Shauna’s family and friends, For Tommy, because he obviously hit rock bottom and satan completely took over this precious mans mind and body. My heart is broken for his children and his Mother and for Tommy. I have prayed all day for everyone involved in this sad, horrific act. Every life that it has impacted. God, PLEASE help everyone that are struggling through this.
Brenda Zamudio says:
This is tragic, as many cases of murder and violence are. My heart goes out to the victim who lost her life, and the family of Tommy, who I never thought would do such a thing.
God please be with both families.
Tanya Powell says:
I am in shock! Tommy was a good nurse and had a heart of gold. Something bad must have happened to him for him to do this. Praying for his kids and family. Also praying for the victim and her family. So sad.
Anita says:
Such a tragedy for all involved! Our hearts ache for each family. We can only
lift these families up in prayer. Tommy, we care deeply for you, your mama, and children. Had only met this sweet girl once and was so nice. Heavy hearts.