BREAKING NEWS: Classes cancelled for Kosciusko and Attala Schools

All Friday classes have been cancelled for schools in the Kosciusko and Attala County School Districts.

Superintendents Billy Elzey and Bryan Weaver both made the decision to cancel classes after speaking with emergency management officials.

The wintry weather is expected to continue throughout the morning. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing as the day goes on, there is chance for roads and bridges to ice over.

School for both districts will resume Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com for updates on the weather, road conditions, and other information.

Other closings:

Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club will be closed all day.

Kosciusko First Baptist Church Childcare is closed today.

