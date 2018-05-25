Breaking News UPDATE: Structure Collapse on Kosciusko square (Video)

The roof of a building on the square in downtown Kosciusko partially collapsed Friday morning.

A portion of the ceiling at SBS Homecenter collapsed and blew out the windows on the front of the store.

According to emergency personnel on scene, only employees were in the store when the cave-in happened, none of which were injured.

Both Jefferson and Madison Streets were closed while crews cleaned the area in front of the store. They have since been reopened.

In February, a portion of the wall and roof collapsed at the building next to SBS Homecenter.

That building was being renovated as the future site of the Mississippi Native American Museum.