A police chase ended violently when a stolen vehicle wrecked in downtown Kosciusko Friday afternoon.
Authorities at the scene said the chase began just after 5:00 pm when a Kosciusko woman reported her boyfriend had stolen her car.
A trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle, a 2004 Buick SUV, on Hwy 12 west of Kosciusko and began pursuit.
The pursuit eventually made its way downtown before ending when the vehicle wrecked on the east side of the square.
The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene, but was subdued by authorities and taken into custody.
We will update the story as more information becomes available.
11 thoughts on “Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends in Wreck on Kosciusko Square (Video)”
Avery says:
I guess the lesson wasn’t learned “chasing” through the town and places with traffic…
Doris Tyler says:
Why would ANY police officer speed through the court square filled with people and endanger people’s lives over a stolen vehicle. The woman apparently reported that her boyfriend had stolen the vehicle. My child or your child could have been standing there and killed when those cars wrecked. My child’s life is more important than a stolen vehicle, Is yours? This was a bad call by this Highway Patrolman and I have no idea Who the officer is. I would feel the same way if my family member had been the HWY. Patrolman.
Dazie Mae says:
Totally agree. Sometimes all common sense is lost in pursuit of the criminal, no matter how petty.
John says:
So you would just let a drunkend suicidal lunatic carry on ?
Sam Robbins says:
Good work through the combined efforts and cooperation of law enforcement!
Don Drane says:
Wait til Kenneth Stokes hears about dis.
Jackie says:
If you know who has the car, why take the chance of hurting someone in a speed chase. Look what happened. The lady’s car and the patrol car are both DAMAGED. Aaaaaahhhhhh, who’s gonna pay for this damage? He is in jail, how will he pay? Was it really worth it? The blue book value on her car is what? Simply not worth it. Bad call.
right!!!!!!! says:
He stole her truck,she reported it,I’m sure she wanted it back!But yall run into it!!!WoW Im sure she was depending on our officers to bring it back!!!!
gimmeabreak says:
the cops can’t win. So easy to criticize them sitting behind a screen where no one can see you.
If they would have just let him go, and he hit people, you’d have asked why they weren’t there chasing him.
You can’t have it both ways.
They doin’ their job, which is more than I can say for our elected officials in DC.
nunya says:
About 2 years ago, KPD did the same thing. Chased a young man threw town and ended the chase killing a woman and her step daughter. I see they still haven’t gotten it together with that. That’s why its a certain thing called a ROADBLOCK. He was on the square so y not just block off all 4 exits. They have poor judgment when it comes to that
Toni says:
If criminals know it is policy to “not pursue,” they will run every time b/c they will know no one is going to give chase. It must be extremely difficult to be LEO and have everyone 2nd guess your every move. And, I believe the accident two years ago was the Sheriff, not KPD. The mother and step daughter’s death is b/c a criminal chose to speed through a 4 way stop. Not LEO’s fault. It is their job to pursue criminals and try to stop crime. It is easy to place blame when you haven’t had to make those instantaneous decisions. Have family in law enforcement. They are “Darned if they do and darned if they don’t.”