Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends in Wreck on Kosciusko Square (Video)

A police chase ended violently when a stolen vehicle wrecked in downtown Kosciusko Friday afternoon.

Authorities at the scene said the chase began just after 5:00 pm when a Kosciusko woman reported her boyfriend had stolen her car.

A trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle, a 2004 Buick SUV, on Hwy 12 west of Kosciusko and began pursuit.

The pursuit eventually made its way downtown before ending when the vehicle wrecked on the east side of the square.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene, but was subdued by authorities and taken into custody.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.