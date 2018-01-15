BREAKING NEWS: Tuesday classes cancelled for Kosciusko and Attala Schools

All Tuesday classes have been cancelled for schools in the Kosciusko and Attala County School Districts.

Superintendents Billy Elzey and Bryan Weaver both made the decision to cancel classes after speaking with emergency management officials.

Wintry weather is expected to move into the area early Tuesday morning.

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing as the day goes on, there is chance for roads and bridges to ice over.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com for updates on the weather, road conditions, and other information.