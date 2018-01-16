BREAKING NEWS: Wednesday classes cancelled for Kosciusko and Attala Schools

All Wednesday classes have been cancelled for schools in the Kosciusko and Attala County School Districts.

Superintendents Billy Elzey and Bryan Weaver both made the decision to cancel classes after speaking with emergency management officials.

Road conditions are expected to deteriorate as temperatures drop into the lowers teens Tuesday night.

This could lead to dangerous driving conditions Wednesday because temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing.

