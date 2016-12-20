BREAKING: Two people dead in overnight house fire in Kosciusko

Two people are dead following an overnight house fire in Kosciusko.

BreezyNews has learned that Mr. Henry Hunter Jordan Jr., 73, and Ann Firestone Jordan, the owners of Jordan Funeral Home and Central MS Flea Market in Kosciusko, were killed in a fire at their home on Highland Drive early Tuesday morning.

Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine said the fire broke out around 12:30 am.

Burdine said it appears the fire started in the bedroom, but investigators aren’t sure how it began.

This is the second fatal house fire in Attala County in 10 days.