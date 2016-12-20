Two people are dead following an overnight house fire in Kosciusko.
BreezyNews has learned that Mr. Henry Hunter Jordan Jr., 73, and Ann Firestone Jordan, the owners of Jordan Funeral Home and Central MS Flea Market in Kosciusko, were killed in a fire at their home on Highland Drive early Tuesday morning.
Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine said the fire broke out around 12:30 am.
Burdine said it appears the fire started in the bedroom, but investigators aren’t sure how it began.
This is the second fatal house fire in Attala County in 10 days.
77 thoughts on “BREAKING: Two people dead in overnight house fire in Kosciusko”
Meme says:
Praying for the family.
Frances oakes says:
So sorry to hear this!! Praying for the family!!!!
H. Glen Barlow says:
Love & Prayers for this dear family…..
Don Coleman says:
So very sad! Two great people. So sorry for the loss. Praying for Hunter and the family!
Alisha Jackson says:
Praying for our community as we mourn the loss of these two wonderful people. They will never be forgotten.
bulldogfan says:
Prayers to the Jordan Family. Such a preciuos family that took care of so many grieving families for so many years.
They certainly will be missed .
Cheryl says:
Prayers going up for this family!!
Louanne Comfort says:
Trail is my family. I saw him every day. My heart is broken. I just saw Trail (Henry Hunter).
Julie says:
I talked to Ann yesterday. Attala county has lost so much. Praying for all.
Ann Breedlove says:
This seems surreal! It feels as if this news can’t be true, but, of course, it is! I’m praying, too, for their family!
Lawanda Brooks Barksdale says:
Praying for the family
Georgia says:
Praying for the family
Linda Vance Riley says:
Praying now for all concerned!
Patty Tubby says:
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. So tragic and sad
Thelma Truss says:
Praying for the family during this holiday season.
Bertram Jenkins says:
Jackson’s co-workers here at Logista are heartbroken to learn of the loss of his parents. Praying for the family.
Jim Gilbert says:
I doubt that there exist anyone who touched more lives in Kosciusko and Attala county than Henry and Ann.
They rest in the hands of the Lord.
I’m sure that as we grieve for them, they also grieve for us.
We are all part of their family.
Louanne Comfort says:
So true, Jim…
Carol Sanders says:
Horrible! Praying for the family!
Donna Jackson says:
Part of our family, prayers for everyone.
Brenda Young says:
Praying for the family. So so sad. Henry and Ann were Loved by many. They will be missed.
Becky Rasberry says:
Hunter, Jackson and family, I’m so sorry to hear this devastating news. My heartfelt sympathies and prayers to you all. It’s hard to believe they are gone. They will be dearly missed. Praying for the grandchildren, especially during this Christmas season.
randy martin says:
MY DAD WORKED FOR HENRY AND HIS DAD FOR MANY YEARS!!! SO TRAGIC!!!
Terri Farmer Holt says:
Thoughts and prayers for the family and their work families as well. Such a sad loss of two who touched so many lives!!
TERRIKA says:
Praying for the family
Melissa Evans says:
Praying for this family. May God hold you in his arms during this time!
Rev. Alex Coblentz says:
So sorry lose these dear folks – two pillars of the community. He was a consummate professional, a pleasure to know and work with – a great loss. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family.
Patel says:
Thought and Prayer for the family
Karen Rainey Ferrell Elliott says:
Prayers for the family.
Barbara Suggett says:
Prayers going up for this special family.
Adrian Lane says:
Barbara,
Adrian and Jerry Allen sends their prayers to their friend Trail. Both are quite in shock!
Barbara Suggett says:
Praying for this special family
May God bless each of you
TOMMY SWAFFORD says:
OH HOW WE LOVED THESE TWO, WE LOVED HER PAINTINGS SO GLAD WE HAVE SO MANY OF THEM. OUR PRAYERS ARE FOR YOUR FAMILY. REST IN PEACE GOOD FRIENDS.
Lane Townsend says:
So sorry to hear the bad news. Prayers for the family.
Jennifer Parker says:
Prayers of peace and comfort for the family. They spent their lives making sure we, as a community, we taken care of in our times of need and mourning. Now, sadly it’s our turn to try and do the same for their family and friends. May these two sweet souls Rest in peace with the good Lord above.
Tee says:
Am praying for the family an may they have faith and strength at this terrible time. I always enjoyed being in their company. RIP
SandyGailMurpgtPiolet says:
In Jesus name I Pray for the family and community.
Belinda Collins Williams says:
These were wonderful and caring people. They touched so very many lives with comfort and peace. God be with all of you now and in the future. My family will never forget their kindness.
Percy Peeler says:
We are saddened by the loss of Henry and Ann Jordan. They were well respected and loved by so many. I (Percy) grew up and attended school with Henry and have many fond memories.
As a chaplain of the MS Coroners Association, I along with other coroners in the state, extend our deepest sympathy to the Jordan family.
Jeffrey O'Keefe says:
Hunter and the entire Jordan family are in our prayers during this time of personal tragedy. I worked with Henry on the Mississippi State Board of Funeral Service for a number of years. Henry’s guidance in the development of the Board in it’s formative years will forever be remembered in addition to his fun loving and witty character. May God surround each of you with angels of love and comfort. Sincerely
Spencer Sanders says:
Prayers and thoughts go out to the family of Henry and Ann. We are so sorry. ~Spencer Sanders and Family
Risa DuBard says:
Henry and Ann Jordan will be remembered always. They have touched so many lives. Our family extends heart felt prayers for all of the family members especially the grand children. They will be missed greatly.
Mary and Jamie whatley says:
So sad our her goes out goes out to the family and friends ..
Kaye M. Johnson says:
Henry Hunter and Ann touched many lives and were loved and respected throughout the community and beyond. They uplifted and comforted others during times of grief and now we grieve for them. They will be greatly missed and always remembered…
Ms. Cross says:
Praying for the family…my deepest condolences!
Kaye Monroe Johnson says:
This is devastating news and a devastating loss. Henry Hunter and Ann touched many lives and were loved and respected throughout the community and beyond. They comforted and uplifted others during their times of grief and now we grieve for them. They will be greatly missed on this earth but always remembered…
Ginger Rose says:
So devastated to hear this. Henry and Ann were special people. Heartfelt prayers for Hunter and Jackson and their families.
Jan McDonald Hopkins says:
Prayers going out to the family of Henry Hunter and Anne Jordan. Such a terrible thing to happen!
Lisa jones says:
Praying for this family
Lisa Jones says:
Praying for the family
Christy Buddington says:
Praying deeply for the Jordan family along with all those that work at Jordan Funeral Home. May they both Rest In Peace together. They both will certainly be missed
Margaret Gann says:
Wonderful family who has provided such comfort and caring in this community for many years. They will surely be missed. Prayers for Hunter and family.
Bj Coleman says:
So sorry for the loss of these wonderful people. My prayers go out to their family.
Rosie Stovall says:
So Sad! They will truly be missed. Praying for the family!
Lynn Skeen says:
Such a tragic loss for our community, prayers for the family in their time of sorrow my God touch each of them in their time of need Rest In Peace Mr. & Mrs. Jordan
jonesjones says:
Such a sad loss! Iv’e known the Jordan’s since the 70s! Great and wonderful family!! No words to describe the loss of these dearly loved people.
RIP MR. & Mrs. Jordan. You will be missed by so many that knew you both!
Don Witzel says:
So sorry to hear this. Much prayer for the family!
Judy Gable Hunsucker says:
Prayers for this family! Ann and I were classmates and she was an outstanding student and person. My heart is broken over the loss of this family.
Rebecca Richardson Hodgson says:
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Mary says:
I left Kosciusko in 2007, but I read the news once or twice a week, and I subscribe to the Star Herald. I read about Henry and Ann this morning on my computer, and I have cried and cried. Hunter Sr and I drank coffee at Trace Grill many times and he caught me up on who’s who since I had left initially in 1954. His family was in contact with all of Attala County to be sure, and all of Attala County is now weeping. Rest in peace and God bless your families.
Sue Leonard Nowell says:
We know not the day nor time when circumstances will snuff out the life of family or friends. The Jordans have been a part of this county and city for a very long time. Always enjoyed conversations with both of them. May God give this family strength, courage and peace as they face the days ahead.
John McCoy says:
Devastating news. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter, Jackson and their families.
Ann says:
Praying for the family.
Preston Hughes says:
Ann and I are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Henry was a special member of the KHS Class of 1961; our class grieves for him and Ann and the Jordan family.
Preston and Ann Hughes
KENNETH and DIANE Quick says:
Our hearts are broken! I have known “Trail” since school days! Got to know Ann later – I called them my friends . I loved talking to ANN-she was smart, funny, and very talented. This is so hard to understand but I know where our peace will come from and our prayers are with the family for their peace of heart and mind! KENNETH and DIANE Quick
Lacey and Lynda Harvey says:
Praying for the family.
Doug barfield says:
Mr. Jordan and his father were very good friends to my Grandparents Mildred and Rupert Barfield. Henry Jr., was always quick to answer a question and/or help me when I had any issue in Kosciusko and was too far away to handle it. The lovely community of Kosciusko and Attala County has lost 2 important and beloved treasures. We will pray for the family in this loss. Doug Barfield.
Kevin Teasley says:
Henry and Ann meant so much to my parents and were a big part of my childhood. They were the kind of people that made Kosciusko a great place to grow up. My heart is heavy over their loss. Lots of love and prayers for the Jordan family.
Jeri Sweatt Ewing says:
Henry Hunter and Ann Jordan were not only dear friends they were our neighbors for many years. Hunter would stop his car in the street to chat with my mom for long periods of time when he spotted her working in the yard. Ann graciously painted a portrait of our family home on Highland Drive that now hangs in my mother’s home in Lafayette, Louisiana. Our family is so saddened by this unbelievable tragedy. Bob, please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Gwen Cwiklik says:
Such a tragedy! Praying for their families!
cheryl lewis says:
Such a tragedy.!! Glad to know that death is not the end. During the resurrection all those sleeping in death will hear Jesus voice and come out to live again on an earthly paradise. John 5:28,29. And even death will be done away with. Revelation 21:3,4. And everything that causes us pain. Hope in Jesus.
Billy C. says:
Worked for Mr.Henry years ago at Jordan Furniture Store.He was a caring and giving man and will be truly missed..R.I.H.,MR.& MRS. JORDAN….Praying for the family
Paula Winters says:
God be with the loved ones of this couple- We look at this as a tragedy, however, TRUE believers know this that we see as “bad” will work together with the “good”…and do what God intends for it to. We pray for the peace of God to be with the children, grandchildren, other family, friends, the entire city of Kosciusko and Attala County…Fly high…Angels🎶❤️🎵😊🙏 Rio and Paula Winters
Jimmy & Kay Graves says:
What devastating news. Only our GOD above knows why. Our prayers are with the family.
Jenni Simpson says:
Our community has lost one our brightest stars in the art world. Ann was an inspiration to younger artists in the area. Henry was a real gentleman in the best Southern tradition. The both contributed so much to all of Attala County and will be missed. Was it preordained that they should go together? Now they will never have to be parted.
Rose Mary Ballard Harrison says:
I, a native of Kosciusko, MS, was sadden to hear of the deaths of Henry Hunter and his wife, Anne. My family has known the Jordan family for many, many years and I have known them all my life. They were so gracious in our family’s time of sorrow. I am a member of the Hugh Lee Ballard family, but have lived out of Mississippi for 51 years.
Kosciusko has suffered a great loss. God be with their children and families during this time.
Annette Parsley says:
Mr. Jordan was such a blessing to me when my husband died in June of this year. My prayers are with their family as well as the staff. May God bless you and from experience I know the dearest friend to turn to is our Lord Jesus, who comforts like no other can. Mrs. Annette ParsleyAnnette