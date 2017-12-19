Breezy 101 Price the Prize winners spin the prize wheel (audio,video)

The winners in the first round of Boswell Media’s Price the Prize game descended upon the Breezy 101 studio Tuesday morning.

Contestants lined up to spin the wheel to see who could get closest to one dollar without going over.

The game ended in excitement as three contestants tied for $1.

After a spinoff, Sherry Ballard of Kosciusko was announced as the winner.

She moves on the Showcase Showdown to face off against the Prize Wheel winner from Kicks 96.

The winners will have to guess the price of the Grand Prize….a Carnival Cruise for two to Cozumel from Pure Luxury Travel.

Tune in to Breezy 101 and Kicks 96 Friday morning to find out who wins.

Audio: Athaiah Nash, Pure Luxury Travel