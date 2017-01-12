Breezy 101 studio gets a makeover (video)

Boswell Media has made state of the art upgrades to its Breezy 101 studio in Kosciusko.

New additions to the studio included a digital mixing board, new monitor and microphone stands, and a brand new stereo switcher.

The updated equipment was installed Tuesday, Jan. 10 by Boswell Media’s Markeith Selmon and by Ross Swanner and Albert Shannon, engineers from Innovative Broadcast Services in Starkville.

The improvements to the studio will better allow Boswell Media to continue its award winning news coverage.

“Of the eight studios here at Boswell Media, The Breezy Studio is unique, ” said Boswell Media CEO Johnny Boswell. “It’s really a master control with the ability to combine any combination of the other studios and place them on any of the three radio stations or three audio streams. This is a tremendous asset to us during severe weather or an emergency event. The studio is also backed up by a 25 kilowatt generator. ”

The Breezy 101 studio is used for a number of different broadcasts on the Boswell Media family of networks.

It hosts “Good Morning Kosciusko” weekday mornings from 6:00 – 9:00 am. The studio is also the control room for Breezy 101’s broadcast of Kosciusko Whippet football and baseball, Holmes Community College football and basketball, and Sunday morning church services for Kosciusko First United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church.

Audio: Johnny Boswell, Boswell Media CEO