Breezy 101 Valentine’s Day Giveaway

It’s almost time for Valentine’s Day, and that means buying gifts for that special someone.

Well Breezy 101 wants to help you out.

Just listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” all this week, and when you hear James Taylor’s “How Sweet It is to be Love By You,” call in and tell me (Breck) the name of your sweetheart, and your name will go into the drawing for our Valentine’s Day Giveaway.

The grand prize is a collection of gifts from some of your favorite Kosciusko merchants.

We’ll draw live on “Good Morning Kosciusko” Friday, Feb. 12.

It’s all happening this week on Breezy 101!