Breezy101 Church Bulletin

Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church , of Mccool MS, announce their play “The Birth of Jesus” will follow their worship service on December 25, beginning at 7:00 a. m. On December 31st, They will have their Watch Night service beginning at 9:00 pm. Everyone is invited.

New Hope Baptist Church will have its annual New Year's Eve Singing on December 31 beginning at 7 pm. The guests are The Masters Quartet and John Yates. Everyone is invited to bring a dish and come "Sing in the New Year" with us.

