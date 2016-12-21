Home » Local » Breezy101 Church Bulletin

Breezy101 Church Bulletin

Church_Bullentin
Posted on by MarKeith Selmon

 

  • Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church, of Mccool MS, announce their play “The Birth of Jesus” will follow their worship service on December 25, beginning at 7:00 a. m. On December 31st, They will have their Watch Night service beginning at 9:00 pm. Everyone is invited.
  • New Hope Baptist Church will have its annual New Year’s Eve Singing on December 31 beginning at 7 pm. The guests are The Masters Quartet and John Yates.  Everyone is invited to bring a dish and come “Sing in the New Year” with us.

If you have a church announcement that you would like to be published in this bulletin, please click here.

